Rapper HoodyBaby Faces Assault Charges in 2023 Bottle Smashing Incident Alongside Chris Brown: All We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault

Rapper HoodyBaby is the other rapper to face assault charges alongside Chris Brown in the 2023 Bottle Smashing case, which took place in London. The musician is set to appear in the Manchester’s Magistrate Court on Saturday, confirmed the Metropolitan Police in a statement.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown marked his appearance at the same court on Friday after facing charges with one count of grievous bodily harm.

The judge ruled on May 16 that Chris stay in police custody until the next hearing session, which is scheduled at Southwark Crown Court on June 13. The ruling comes at a difficult time for Brown, as he is set to release his new album, Breezy Bowl XX, on June 8.

The musician was arrested back in 2023 after he smashed a bottle on music producer Abe Diaw's head while at a club in London. The producer sued Brown over the alleged assault and accused him of beating him until he was unconscious. Diaw was later hospitalized due to severe injuries that he suffered from the incident.

Brown’s attorneys confirmed to the media portal that they are "pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable." Ahead of the court hearing, Brown was taken by the officials to the dock.

Donning a black t-shirt and sweatpants, the musician confirmed his name and other identity details. Brown confirmed his address to be the local Lowry Hotel and then walked along with the authorities into custody.

On the work front, the singer is set to head out on a tour in the coming months if the legalities will be settled by then.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

