Bridgerton Alum Regé-Jean Page Talks About How He Avoids Reading Gossip On The Internet; Says ‘It’s Only Demanding If…’

At this point, it is clear that fame often comes with online gossip, but not everyone enjoys dealing with it. It appears that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has found ways to avoid reading gossip about himself on the internet.

According to Bang Showbiz, during a chat with Telegram, the actor—who has reportedly expressed his dislike for reading gossip about himself—shared that he generally tries to “avoid the darker recesses of the internet.”

Page added, “It’s only demanding if you’re listening. It’s the same as when people say, ‘Don’t believe your own hype.’ Don’t buy into your own narrative, because it’s got nothing to do with you.”

The actor also candidly stated that while it is “flattering” that many people want to talk about him, it has “got no bearing” on him as an individual or on his work.

Page did not stop there. While seemingly referring to the immense success he gained from the Netflix show, he reportedly stated, “It got a bit loud there for a minute,” adding that such attention could be distracting if one is not “careful.”

He further emphasized that he values being “patient and deliberate.” Page also mentioned that he does his “best” to discuss the rest of his life as little as possible in public.

Page earned worldwide recognition for his role as Simon Basset in the debut season of Bridgerton. The audience also appreciated the performances of other actors from that season, including Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, and many more.

If you have watched the show, you can stream Bridgerton Seasons 1, 2, and 3 online, as they are available on Netflix.