Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor to Co-Star With Jake Gyllenhaal in New M. Night Shyamalan-Nicholas Sparks Project; Details Inside
Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly in negotiations for an upcoming project by M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Read on for more details.
Phoebe Dynevor’s fans have a reason to rejoice! According to a recent Deadline report, the popular actress is in negotiations to star in an upcoming project by M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.
Dynevor, known for her roles in Fair Play and The Color Room, gained global recognition as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 1. She is also set to appear in Beneath the Storm.
Additionally, the actress has reportedly wrapped up production on the upcoming A24 film Famous, where she stars alongside Zac Efron.
According to Deadline’s March 13, 2025, report, the previously mentioned project starring Jake Gyllenhaal falls under the supernatural romantic thriller genre. The film is based on a story co-created by M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks.
As per the report, both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently working on a screenplay and a novel based on the same original concept. While both ventures share the same storyline and characters, they will be adapted to suit their respective mediums.
According to the publication, M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce the film under Blinding Edge Pictures, alongside Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock, Nicholas Sparks’ longtime producing partner.
Meanwhile, Sparks will serve as the executive producer. The movie is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. for a theatrical release, as per the outlet.
