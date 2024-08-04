RHONY Star Dorinda Medley's Iconic Blue Manor Set To Feature In New Bravo Spin-Off? Report

Dorinda Medley is all ready to introduce her famed Blue Stone Manor through a new reality show on Bravo. The first series will be devoted to the 11,000 square meters of Real Housewives of New York City star’s property in Massachusetts as the series itself remains in its preparation stage.

"Even as a kid, I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams. I would drive by with Dad and say, 'I'm gonna own this house one day,' and he would say, 'Of course you are, princess,' " Medley told Architectural Digest in April 2020.

The show will most probably mimic Vanderpump Villa where Lisa Vanderpump manages a young team of employees in a new restaurant and Sheen, 59, will manage his new team to entertain guests at the estate. The property under reference measures eighteen acres and the residence was purchased by Richard Medley, Medley’s late husband in 2005 but died in 2011.

"I never thought I would keep Blue Stone Manor for as long as I did," she told PEOPLE in December 2023.

Blue stone manor was purchased by Richard Medley for his wife Dorinda , who claims to be related to the family that constructed the building, by her grandfather and her great-grandfather. When Medley sat for an interview with Architectural Digest in April 2020, she revealed that right from her childhood, she always wished to own the house and that her father as well supported the idea. When Richard died, Medley stated that she did not think that she would continue to own the mansion for long but as of December 2023, surprises herself saying that she never thought she would hang onto the mansion for this long.

Advertisement

Upon Richard’s demise, Dorinda Medley got into thinking that she would dispose off Blue Stone Manor. Her mother told her to sit tight for a year and not to do anything in a hurry because she was mourning. What Medley recognized as a place for her and Richard sent her to confusion, and she was not sure where the mansion was going to fit her into as a single woman.

"After [my late husband] Richard passed, I was convinced I was going to sell it. My mother said, 'Wait a year! Don’t do anything when you’re in this state,' " she said. "So I really thought I’d get rid of it, because for me, Blue Stone Manor was something I bought with Richard and a place for Richard to retire to."

"I never thought I’d live here alone. I just didn’t see a place for it in my day-to-day after his death," said Medley.

Advertisement

The Tudor-style home, which has been prominently featured on multiple seasons of RHONY and served as the setting for the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Including Ex-Wives Club which has equally turned out to be part of the tales about her.

Dorinda Medley has also given fans a chance to experience Blue Stone Manor firsthand. In 2021, she listed the historic 1902 home on Airbnb, allowing guests to stay in the iconic property. Last August, she hosted an exclusive garden tea party there, further opening up the estate to her followers.

"I think that if you are a good person, you will have good spirits in your life, and I think if you're a negative or a bad person, that attracts negative spirits," she told PEOPLE in October 2021.

Medley has previously shared that the home has provided her with good energy, blessed energy. She believes that positivity attracts good spirits and that people who have passed away transform into different kinds of energy rather than disappear entirely. Her belief in the house's positive vibes reflects her connection to the property and its place in her life.

Advertisement

"Because I've suffered loss, I believe that people don't go away, they just transform into different energy,' " continued Medley. "So I definitely think there's all kinds of good energy, blessed energy in this house."

ALSO READ: Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej calls out ‘absolutely criminal’ experience with Air India over ticket downgrade; Airline responds