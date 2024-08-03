Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej calls out ‘absolutely criminal’ experience with Air India over ticket downgrade; Airline responds

Music composer Ricky Kej had a rough day today (August 3) and he made sure everyone knows about it. The three-time Grammy winner took to his X and shared an unpleasant travel experience. According to Kej, he had a business-class ticket on Air India from Mumbai to Bangalore but it was downgraded at the departure gate without any explanation. What makes it more strange is that this is the third time that he has faced a similar situation within a year.

“When I reach the departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with Air India?” a part of Ricky’s tweet read. He further named a crew adding that she was not helpful and also impolite with him. According to him, this particular airline needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place.

In an extended Twitter thread, Kej said that operational issues due to unforeseen circumstances are perfectly fine but not providing a quick and effective resolution to it is ‘absolutely criminal.. and not befitting of a reputed brand’. Ricky further asked when, how much, and in which way he could get a refund for his downgrade so that he could make a decision to change his flight or board.

The composer sought peace of mind as a customer in terms of clarity and publicly expected a 100 percent refund for the inconvenience suffered. “...because I was not offered the service that I chose and paid for. If not, I WILL be taking legal action,” Ricky claimed. Amid his back-to-back tweets on the same matter, AIR India dropped by to seek more details and acknowledge his concerns.

The airline’s tweet read, “Dear Mr. Kej, we wish to assure you that rude behavior is not at all accepted at any of our contact points and we always strive to offer courteous and hassle-free experience to our passengers. Kindly help us with the booking details via DM to address this.”

Kej has yet to post a closure on this case and has also clarified that the only reason for him taking a business class is because he needs extra room due to his height.

