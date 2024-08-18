Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Shares Loving Tribute On His 81st Birthday: 'Ride Or Die'

Robert De Niro's daughter Drena, 56, gives us a sneak peek into their private life by posting candid moments of her father along with her children on social media as the veteran actor turned 81 years old.

In a tribute post dedicated to her father's birthday, the 56-year-old took to her Instagram to share a carousel post with pictures and a video. The first picture consisted of all of them on a boat where the legendary star wore orange and white striped swim shorts with little flowers on them. The snap was captured when Robert seemingly jumped into the water.

She then posted a video where the actor took a dive in the water, during which, we can hear Drena’s voice in the background. When he jumped, she said, “Woah he’s so crazy.”

Then she asked him if he was all right, to which her father answered, “Yeah I’m Okay.” She proceeded to ask someone the distance between the deck and the water, and they replied “30 (feet)”. She said, “Wow”.

The next picture consisted of an old picture of a Taxi Driver star feeding a bottle of milk to his late grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodrigues when he was a toddler. The image after that also consists of the grandson and grandfather smiling at the camera. The last picture is of the veteran actor with his two grandchildren enjoying on the beach.

Drena captioned this picture with, “Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my. #BobbyD forever.” Many people in the comments section wished happy birthday to The Intern star.

The actress also shared two pictures with her father on her Instagram stories. One of them was a throwback picture when she was a child. She captioned, “Happy Birthday to the King of the jungle.” In the next picture, she simply wrote, “Happy Birthday To My Favourite Fella.”

For the unversed, exes, Diahnne Abbott and the actor birthed Drena along with a son Raphael. Apart from them, the Goodfellas star has two sons, Julian and Aaron with his ex-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. He and his former wife Grace Hightower birthed Elliot and Helen. Robert and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen have a 16-month-old baby, Gia.

