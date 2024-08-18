Rumer Willis Hops Into Viral 'Demure' Trend To Celebrate 36th Birthday With Daughter Louetta; See HERE

Star Rumer Willis has hopped onto the “very mindful, very demure” trend as she celebrates her 36th Birthday. The House Bunny star took to Instagram to share snippets of her August 16 birthday celebration at the beach.

“CELEBRATING MY 36TH BIRTHDAY AT THE BEACH. LOCALLY, AND NOT IN EUROPE..,” she wrote. "IT'S THOUGHTFUL. IT'S MINDFUL. IT'S HUMBLE…✨IT'S DEMURE✨," read the text in the video where she could be seen in a pink bikini, cuddling in the sady scapes with her daughter Louetta. She captioned her post with “36 is the new 26,” and the clip swirled in a lot of wishes from fans and industry friends alike.

Rumer, the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, is married to singer Derek Richard Thomas. The latter also shared a slew of tribute posts on his Instagram story for his wife. Moore, one of the most noted actresses of the 90s, also penned a sweet message for her daughter’s birthday, alongside a throwback shot from when Rumer was young. “Rumer, you will always be my baby!” Moore shared wistfully.

Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis also took the time to celebrate her step-daughter’s birthday. "We adore you @rumerwillis. Happy Birthday,” she wrote in her stories.

Over the course of the past year, Willis has shared her experiences with a newfound motherhood, ever since she gave birth to Louetta back in April last year. On how her dad, the famed Bruce Willis feels like over being a grandfather now, Rumer shares that she feels like he is a “girl dad through and through.” The Die Hard fame shares daughters Scout and Tallulah with Demi as well as Mabel and Evelyn with Emma.

Advertisement

Though his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia last year shocked the family, Rumer updates that he has been doing well in terms of his relationship with her daughter. She reveals that it almost unlocks the times when she and her sisters were young. “He’s so sweet with her—how I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters and her,” she told Today back in May.

ALSO READ: 'We've Been Fixing Up': Jana Duggar Reveals Move To Nebraska With Husband Stephen Wissman After Wedding