Russell Brand's Legal Woes Increase As Florida College Talk Gets Canceled Amid Assault Charges

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.



Florida College has canceled Russell Brand’s upcoming talk over the weekend as the comedian is battling several allegations and assault charges. The British actor and comedian was originally supposed to partake in a panel discussion about free speech and censorship as part of the school's Socratic Stage series.

Though the New College of Florida had confirmed his appearance earlier this week, they had to cancel the event and reschedule it following the controversy surrounding the comedian, as reported by TMZ.

Previously, on Thursday, the college stated, "We look forward to welcoming Mr. Brand to campus at a future date under conditions that allow for thoughtful and topical engagement from both the public and our academic community."

The outlet reported that the event had been cancelled because of "changes in event logistics," per a college representative. New College of Florida's Socratic Stage series has previously hosted intelligentsia to discuss several important socio-political matters, including Dr. Judith Butler, former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Dr. Scott Atlas, and more.

The official website for the event now displays 'TBD' under the poster for the comedian's talk, titled Thinking without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power.

London’s Metropolitan Police charged Brand with s*xual assault and r*pe between 1999 and 2005. However, Brand has publicly denied all the allegations, claiming that he has never committed non-consensual acts.

"We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people," Brand said in a video posted on X, where he implored others to have faith in him.

The original venue's unavailability and ticketing issues are reportedly the main grounds for the postponement. However, the event was pulled quietly after news of Brand's participation generated widespread interest.

To add to his legal misery, Russell Brand now has a civil suit going on in New York. The suit concerns his behavior on the set of Arthur. Warner Bros. has also put out an announcement to release outtakes of the film. Meanwhile, his trial in the UK will be held on May 2.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

