Russell Brand Set to Appear in Florida College Speech Despite Ongoing Sexual Assault Case
Here’s what to know about Russell Brand’s upcoming appearance at New College just days after facing serious criminal charges in the U.K. READ
Russell Brand is scheduled to appear at Florida’s New College on Saturday, April 12, just eight days after being charged with multiple sexual assault offenses in the U.K.
The 49-year-old comedian and actor will take part in a public discussion titled Thinking Without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power. The event will be held on campus at the Mildred Sainer Pavilion and streamed live on YouTube and X. He will be interviewed by New College President Richard Corcoran.
The announcement has drawn attention due to the timing. On April 4, London’s Metropolitan Police formally charged Brand with rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents involving four women and follow a lengthy investigation that began in 2023. Brand is expected to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. He has denied all allegations, stating previously that he “absolutely refutes” the claims.
Despite the serious charges, New College is moving forward with the event. In a statement shared with media, Alexandra Nicole Islas, the college’s Director of Public Policy Events, said, “After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to move forward with Russell Brand’s scheduled appearance as part of a broader conversation on society, culture, and free speech.”
She added, “Our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas—especially those that invite dialogue such as cancel culture and free speech—can be explored with respect, critical thought, and intellectual integrity.”
The school, a small liberal arts college in Sarasota, was restructured in 2023 after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative board members. That move shifted the school’s leadership and focus, eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
Brand's talk has sparked mixed reactions online, with critics pointing out the disconnect between his legal situation and the subject of cancel culture. Supporters, however, say the event supports the right to open debate.
