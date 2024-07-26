Ryan Reynolds Confesses That Deadpool & Wolverine Was Initially Planned To Be Shot Under Disguise Of Fake Movie

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared on the Hot Ones show, where Reynolds revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine was initially supposed to be shot under the guise of a fake movie. The idea was that fans would then see the Marvel logo, leading to a big surprise. However, the makers of the film declined the idea due to Marvel Studios' tentpole status.

While the buzz around the movie, amidst its release on Friday, had been revolving around potential cameos and the suspicious role of Lady Deadpool, Reynolds brought in a bigger reveal. He mentioned that he had even gotten one of the posters ready for the fake film, which depicted two men sharing one brain. If the original plan for the movie had been implemented, it would have been a great prank to pull on the audience.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about the original plan of Deadpool & Wolverine?

In conversation with the hosts of the Hot Ones show, Ryan Reynolds revealed the original plan for Deadpool & Wolverine, which was supposed to be quite different from the theatrical version released on Friday. The Deadpool actor stated, “The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called ‘Alpha Cop,’ that was intentionally bad. I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they made the perfect cop.”

The Proposal actor also shared that the tagline of the poster he created was: “Two cops, one brain, all balls.” Reynolds revealed that he was in talks with Shawn Levy about promoting the fake film, and the viewers would have been terrified by the movie.

Ryan Reynolds’ comments on promoting the fake film

On the show, Reynolds shared, “It was meant to be kind of horrible.” He further added, “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie, the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and it got blown, it would just be heartbreaking.”

The fans are excited about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teaming up on the big screen, as the characters of Deadpool and Wolverine will fight it out against evil.

