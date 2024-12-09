Ryan Reynolds Defends His Actors on Actors Pairing with Andrew Garfield Amid Criticism

Ryan Reynolds has spoken out following online criticism of his pairing with Andrew Garfield for season 21 of Variety's Actors on Actors series. The announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning the choice.

Critics discussed the contrast between Garfield’s acclaimed performance in We Live in Time and Florence Pugh and Reynolds’ comedic portrayal in the Deadpool franchise.

One viral post summarized the sentiment, stating, “Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father whose wife decides to forgo cancer treatment, and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool.”

In a lengthy response to the post, Reynolds addressed the criticism while defending the comedic genre and his craft. He began by praising Garfield’s performance in We Live in Time, calling him a genius. Reynolds added that he and Florence are magic together, heartbreaking and charming, spending the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint.

Reynolds then shifted to discuss the challenges of comedy, stating, “Yes, I am Deadpool, BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy. Dramatic work is difficult...we're also meant to SEE it's difficult, which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective." He added that comedy is also very difficult but it has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless.

Reynolds stated the parallels between comedy and drama, saying that both disciplines are beautiful and both work beautifully together. Both subsist on tension and both thrive when subverting expectations. He also mentioned the emotional depth in both genres, remarking that both thrive, backstopped by real emotion and both are deeply subjective.

Reynolds’ response sparked support from many fans and social media users. One user wrote, “You go on with another actor to talk about your acting experiences/things you’ve been in. It’s not a competition; it’s just two actors appreciating one another’s work while promoting their own.” Another added, “Thoughtfully expressed. People don’t understand how difficult putting together a work of art is.”

However, some users suggested that Reynolds didn’t need to address the critics, calling the post an attempt to bait him into controversy. Despite this, his statement gained attention for its defense of comedy and thoughtful reflection on the craft of acting.

