Sarah Michelle Gellar Clarifies Viral Moment with Jennifer Love Hewitt

Sarah Michelle Gellar has addressed a viral red carpet moment involving her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt. Gellar’s reaction sparked speculation about an old feud, but she clarified the situation and explained her cautious response was tied to an NDA.

At the New York City premiere of her new series Dexter: Original Sin on Dec. 11, Gellar was asked if Hewitt would reprise her role in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot. Momentarily lost for words, Gellar simply replied, "I have nothing to do with that," before stepping away with a smile.

Fans speculated her reaction was “shady,” revisiting rumors of tension on the set of the 1997 slasher film. However, Gellar later took to Instagram Stories to clarify her “deer-in-the-headlights” response, joking that it was the result of forgetting about non-disclosure agreements.

“Aspiring actors, please note: this deer-in-the-headlights reaction is perfect for when you’re excited to see old friends in one project but forgot what NDA means,” she quipped. Gellar also revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark that she accidentally shared an unauthorized behind-the-scenes photo from the set, saying, “Yeah ... that was an ‘Oops! My bad!’”

Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed her return to the reboot on Dec. 13 via Instagram, sharing, “Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!” Gellar reposted the announcement, showing her support for her former co-star.

Hewitt also addressed rumors of a feud on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, denying any animosity. "I was 18. They weren’t taking script notes from me,” she said, adding that she has always rooted for Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Fans of the original film can look forward to seeing Julie James back on screen when I Know What You Did Last Summerhits theaters in summer 2025. Gellar’s lighthearted clarification proves that while NDAs might create awkward moments, there’s no bad blood between the former co-stars.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Won't Appear In I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot: 'I Have An Unofficial...'