Scarlett Johansson Recalls Husband Colin Jost’s 'Really Vulgar' SNL Joke And Why It Almost Made Her ‘Faint’

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost seemingly share a unique relationship, where they are fine about the jokes they throw at each other. However, this one joke that the husband recently threw at the Black Widow actress surely made her feel “gross.”

Recalling her experience, of being present in Studio 8H, Johansson expressed herself during a recent conversation with InStyle.

Talking to the outlet, Scarlett Johansson stated that she couldn’t believe that the team of SNL actually “went there." The joke in question was made during the December’s Christmas episode on Saturday Night Live. This was during the controversial joke swap between the actress's husband Colin Jost and his Weekend Update co-host Michael Che.

Per reports, Scarlett Johansson was told about a "vagina joke," which was written by Che, of which she thought “How bad could it be?"

She then went to express her shock stating that when the Costco photo was shown on the screen “I was like, 'No! No, Michael!'" Talking about the joke the Lucy actress stated, “It was so vulgar, It was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

The cameras that were set up in the studio to catch her real-time reaction made it all very intense for Johansson. The actress then even expressed that she was "going to faint” as she was present at 30 Rock all day long.

Expressing herself in the conversation with the outlet, the Ghost in the Shell actress mentioned it was “insane” as the camera crew was waiting for her reaction, which also felt like a “To Catch a Predator-style reveal.”

Talking to Jimmy Fallon a month after the joke was made, Colin Jost stated that Scarlett Johansson was "genuinely so shocked" by the joke, while also stating that he has since been in trouble along with a lot of people.

Scarlet Johansson will be next seen on an adventure in Jurassic World Rebirth, releasing in theaters on July 2, 2025.