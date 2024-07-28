SDDC 2024: The Boys Star Jessie T. Usher Teases Possible Hiding Spots For His Character A-Train; Suggests He’s 'With The Panthers'

After the events of The Boys Season 4, A-Train is on the run from Homelander. Actor Jessie T. Usher shared some creative ideas about where his character might be hiding.

Usher told TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con that A-Train is likely not staying in one place. He imagines A-Train might be in a jungle, jokingly suggesting, “He’s hiding out with the panthers, or something. Who knows — he’s in Wakanda!”

In Season 4, which ended on July 18, A-Train fled the country after Homelander found out he was the mole working with MM and his team and caused the leak at Vought. Usher mentioned that A-Train is "definitely looking over his shoulder," he added. “At no point would you ever just feel confident that you’re not going to be touched if you’re A-Train because you know how big of a betrayal Homelander is going to feel from you.”

The Boys has been renewed for its fifth and final season, but the release date is still unknown. The show is also expanding with a third spin-off, Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. They will reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront from the popular Prime Video series. The announcement was made at The Boys Comic-Con panel.

About The Boys' upcoming prequel and other spinoffs

This prequel series will explore the origins of Vought in the 1950s and feature early stories about Soldier Boy and Stormfront, known then as Clara Vought, according to executive producer Eric Kripke and showrunner Paul Grellong.

It's described as a twisted murder mystery filled with dark and shocking moments. The show's executive producers include Paul Grellong, who will also be the showrunner, along with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and others. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, along with other production companies.

The The Boys franchise is expanding with new content. The main series has been very popular, getting over a billion viewing minutes weekly in the U.S. during its fourth season. Other spinoffs include the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the college-set Gen V (now filming its second season), and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico, produced by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal.

