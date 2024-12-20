Selena Gomez Apologizes For Overposting Engagement Ring Pics; ‘I’ve Dreamed of This Moment My Whole Life'

Selena Gomez can’t get enough of her engagement ring, and TBH, neither can we. A week after announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco, the Calm Down singer, 32, shared a fresh set of pictures of her sparkling marquise-shaped diamond ring.

The rock, set on a diamond eternity band, was the focus of Gomez’s first Instagram story shared on Thursday, December 19. The mirror selfie also highlighted Gomez’s round-shaped manicure, the same style she was seen wearing when Blanco popped the question.

The Rare Beauty founder was all smiles, wearing a black top underneath a maroon coat. Her short brunette hair was styled in a side part.

Along with her newest accessory, the Only Murders in the Building star was also seen wearing large dangly earrings, soft makeup, nude lips, and understated eye makeup.

Gomez’s second story featured a video of her outdoors, holding her left hand toward the sun to make her diamond ring sparkle even more. “Sorry, last post… I’ve just dreamed of this moment my whole life,” she wrote over the short clip.

Earlier in the day, Blanco, 36, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on being engaged. Sharing the same post Gomez uploaded on December 11 to announce their engagement, the music producer expressed disbelief, saying he still can’t believe they are engaged. He followed this with an Instagram video originally posted on Saturday, December 14, showing the duo clinking champagne glasses together.

Advertisement

The video appeared to have been taken during their soundstage engagement, which initially gave fans the illusion that Blanco got down on one knee while on an outdoor winter picnic date. Following the proposal, a source told People that the arrangement made by Blanco was very Selena-core and came as a total surprise to her.

The source added that after the engagement—which included the multi-hyphenate’s favorite Taco Bell meal—the duo hosted an impromptu gathering to share the news with their closest friends and family.

Gomez and Blanco began dating in June 2023 and went public with their romance in December.

ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Delay Engagement Announcement to Avoid Stealing Attention from Justin Bieber's Baby News? Source Claims She Got Engaged In August