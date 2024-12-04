Shailene Woodley and Her On-Screen Mom Molly Ringwald Reunite 11 Years After The Secret Life of the American Teenager Finale: 'Made My Night'

Shailene Woodley and Molly Ringwald recently spent some time together at the Gotham Awards in New York City on December 2. The duo reunited for the first time since they appeared with each other on the successful ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Woodley and Ringwald both commemorated their reunion by sharing pictures with each other on social media of the moments they spent at Cipriani Wall Street. The Brat Pack's icon, Ringwald, played Woodley's on-screen mother Anne Juergens from 2008 to 2013 in The Secret Life of the American Teenager series.

The Fault in Our Stars actress, 33, shared a reunion photo on her social media, saying that she loves Ringwald, describing her as someone who influenced her and grew up together during the series.

Woodley captioned the photo, "The queen who grew up me up, @mollyringwald."

Meanwhile, the Breakfast Club star, 56, also reposted on her Instagram story where she said how much this reunion meant to her. She wrote, "Made my night."

Woodley recalled thinking about how Ringwald turned out to be a role model for her during the course of the show from 2008 to 2013. She was completely oblivious to Ringwald's iconic status as an actress, as she did not know anything about her starring roles in such classics of '80s cinema like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles.

Shailene Woodley admitted to Vanity Fair, "I didn’t know who Molly Ringwald was. I was 15 and didn’t grow up with a TV. Like, every one of my parents’ friends were like, ‘You’re working with Molly Ringwald!’ And I was like, ‘What is her … Why? I don’t get it.’ Because I had never seen Breakfast Club or Sixteen Candles or any of her films." However, this turned out in her favor, as Ringwald came across to her as a helpful mentor, not a celebrity.

