Shailene Woodley Heads To Broadway? Reports Suggest Actress To Appear In Cult Of Love

Shailene Woodley heads to Broadway to debut alongside Zachary Quinto in the upcoming play titled Cult of Love. On Wednesday, September 18, the Second Stage Theater announced the play and the cast members, where in the list included the name of the Divergent actress.

The play also included Quinto, who has acted with the actress on his side in the thriller movie, Snowden. Additionally, the star-studded cast of the drama has also named Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Molly Bernard and Rebecca Henderson in the pivotal roles. The theater artists Christopher Sears and Roberta Colindrez could also join the team, with the makers still looking for two spots to be filled.

The play will be written by Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman will take the director’s chair. As for the plot, the story will revolve around two adult siblings, who return to their childhood home and get nostalgic as they remember the old times.

According to the synopsis shared by the Second Stage Theater, the drama will be about the family’s "traditions, which include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served."

It further reads that with conflicts hitting the family, "will the love the Dahl [family] have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?"

Not only the Fault in Our Stars actress, but also Headland will be making her debut as a writer on Broadway. As for her career in screenwriting, Headland is known for her works in the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, Russian Doll, and the Emmy-winning series, Natasha Lyonne.

As for her other projects, the Big Little Lies actress is currently making an appearance on the TV series Three Women, hailed by Starz. Apart from the actress, the show also stars DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin.

For her upcoming projects, Woodley has been roped in to play the lead role in the Prime Video movie Killer Heat. The actress will star opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden.

For Zachary Quinto, the actor will next be seen in NBC’s medical drama, Brilliant Minds.

Cult of Love will open on Broadway on November 20.

