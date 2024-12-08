'It Really Showed Her Appreciation': Inside Kate Middleton’s Carol Service Of Kindness

Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas carol service held a deeper meaning than just festive music. On Friday, December 6, 1,600 guests gathered at Westminster Abbey in London for Kate’s fourth Together at Christmas concert. This special event celebrated community efforts and showed individuals working to support others across the U.K.

Kate’s concert was not only about singing carols. It recognized the hard work of people like Jenny Powell, who has been helping people with disabilities in her community of Abergavenny, South Wales, since the COVID pandemic.

Powell founded a group called The Gathering, which offers various activities, including craft-making, cooking, and bingo, aimed at bringing people together. Powell shares that in their group, everyone understands everyone else.

Kate’s royal touch was evident throughout the event. Each guest received a letter on their seat that summed up the themes of love and kindness. Powell, deeply moved by the gesture, said, “It was a gorgeous letter. It really showed her appreciation of what we’re all doing. It was quite touching and brought tears to my eyes.”

Powell added that knowing the royal family is aware of their efforts made the experience even more meaningful. Powell added that these things that she's been doing have impacted the lives of people she has been supporting, but knowing that the royal family is aware of these little things is lovely.

The atmosphere at the concert was festive yet heartfelt. A steel drum band played, and guests were treated to mince pies. Near the entrance stood a kindness tree, where attendees could write notes and hang them on red labels before entering. Powell described the tree as a special feature of the evening, adding that it really brought people together in a simple, meaningful way.

Kate’s family also played an important role at the event. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her sister, Pippa Middleton, and brother, James Middleton, attended with his wife, Alizée Thevenet.

The event also honored the families of survivors from the Taylor Swift-themed dance class tragedy, where three children lost their lives in a mass stabbing in July. Their presence was a reminder of the support and healing that communities offer in times of need.

Olivia Dean provided a musical performance, and readings were done by Kate’s husband, Prince William, as well as other notable guests like actor Richard E. Grant.

Kate’s strength was evident at the event, especially as she navigated a challenging year following her cancer diagnosis and recent chemotherapy. Powell, who saw the royal family arrive, said that they looked so happy together.

Speaking about Kate, she added that it’s been a hard year, but she put that brave face on, and she looked gorgeous. Kate was surrounded by her family, including her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who also made an appearance at the event.

