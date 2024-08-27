'Soak In The Moments': Jessica Alba Shares Advice For Newcomer Vanessa Kirby As She Takes On Sue Storm Role For Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios' acquisition of the Fantastic Four characters, following Disney's 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox, opened new doors for cinematic excellence. Previously, Fox held exclusive rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters. With Marvel Studios now in control, the studio announced a new Fantastic Four movie featuring a brand-new cast, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Recently, the original Sue Storm actress, Jessica Alba, offered advice to newcomer Vanessa Kirby.

Jessica Alba has some advice for Vanessa Kirby

In the original Fantastic Four movie under the banner of 20th Century Fox, Jessica Alba played the role in two films of the original franchise— The Fantastic Four released in 2005, and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. As the new Marvel reboot of the Fantastic Four movie is currently in production in the UK, fan-favorite veteran of the franchise Jessica Alba gave some stunning advice to newcomer Vanessa Kirby who replaced Alba in the upcoming highly anticipated Marvel feature.

"I think just have fun,” Alba started by giving Kirby the simplest suggestion during her chat with Collider while promoting her new Roku series Honest Renovations. “It was probably one of the best times of my life,” she added recalling her tenure as Invisible Woman.

The actress also loved “going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories.” Alba who recently appeared in the Netflix action Thriller Trigger Warning added that fan service has been the utmost joyous thing she has ever experienced while playing the titular Marvel character. And to be able to “meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that's first and foremost” for anyone who is blessed with the honor of playing one of these “awesome characters.” Alba concluded by saying, “So I'd tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments."

The original Fantastic Four movie starring Alba alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis was a pre-MCU movie that in a way pioneered the superhero genre. MCU began with the first Iron Man movie in 2008 starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character.

In 2015, 20th Century Fox made another big swing at the characters but with a totally different cast. Kate Mara replaced Alba with her husband Jamie Bell, who played Ben Grimm alongside Michael B. Jordan’s Human Torch, and Miles Teller, who played Reed Richards. However, the movie met with utter critical and box-office failure.

Vanessa Kirby shared her excitement after joining the MCU

As for Kirby, she has already been one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood with several glorious roles to her credit including Pieces of a Woman, Napoleon, and of course, her Mission Impossible franchise role. Previously, the actress took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on playing the role. “Very honored to take on Sue Storm, Marvel’s OG lady since 1961. I hope to do her justice,” she wrote in the caption sharing the Fantastic Four art.

Also, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Comic-Con 2024, Kirby shared that taking on the role in her MCU debut has been quite overwhelming but she was never scared because “we're as a four together so we're all going through.”

She also acknowledged the love the team of heroes received at the Comic-Con event, “here we are as a group coming out here and being with everybody that loved them as much as we do.” The actress also assured that she will keep the love and appreciation in her mind to deliver justice to the character she is playing “not just a lone acting Journey here we're doing it as a group.”

The 36-year-old further shared that she is proud of joining the “long-standing part of popular culture” that these characters inherently possess and she feels really blessed, “I feel so blessed to be to to to get to know her.” The Oscar-nominated star also revealed that the return of the band of heroes to Marvel has been quite exciting, “We get to make the film now with Marvel it's just so exciting.”

Before casting the new actors for the Fantastic Four reboot under the umbrella of MCU, Marvel Studios brought back Reed Richards giving the suit to John Krasinski who made a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, surprisingly, Chris Evans who ended his MCU tenure with Avengers: Endgame, made a stunning and memorable cameo as Human Torch in the recent MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated for release on July 25, 2025.

