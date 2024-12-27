Sony Executive Reveals Why He Thinks Madame Web And Kraven The Hunter Failed At Box Office

When it comes to Sony's box office failures– Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter, the audience has their respective opinions on why it did not do well, and so does the Sony Pictures CEO, Tony Vinciquerra. And according to him, critics are to be blamed.

While conversing with the Los Angeles Times, Vinciquerra stated that Dakota Johnson's starrer film did not perform well in theatres because it was “crucified” by the press. He added that it is not a bad movie and that performed well on Netflix.

He added, “For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them.” Vinciquerra expressed that those are not bad projects, critics had a hand in destroying those ventures in the press “for some reason.”

The Sony Pictures CEO, who would be stepping down from his position in January, stated that the same tactic was utilized by the critics when it came to Tom Hardy's Venom installments but it received love from the audience that resulted in Vemon being a huge hit, despite the reviews it garnered.

Vinciquerra shared that Sony Pictures has had results that were good mostly with its recent movies, but he said, “Unfortunately, (Kraven the Hunter) that we launched last weekend, and my last film launch, is probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years so that didn’t work out very well,” adding that he did not understand why because the movie is not a terrible one.

According to the Sony executive, an overhaul is needed for the whole Spider-Man universe at Sony–if only to get away from the negativity that surrounds it these days. He added, “I do think we need to rethink it, just because it’s snake-bitten,” adding, “If we put another one out, it’s going to get destroyed, no matter how good or bad it is.”

But along with Vinciquerra, Emma Roberts, who starred in Madame Web, also thinks that the movie was a good one. While conversing with Variety previously, she said, “If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different."

