Steve Harvey’s Biopic Seventy-Two In Development; Here’s Everything We Know About It

Steve Harvey’s biopic is in the works! The legendary comedian and TV presenter’s life will be showcased with the life-changing moments of his life and glorious career in Objectively Good Media’s biopic, as per Deadline.

According to the outlet, Mohamed Kheir and Matthew R. Cooper for the aforementioned company and Harvey’s East 112 headed by the comedian himself and the Chief Strategy Officer of Steve Harvey Global, Thabiti Stephens will be the producers behind this venture. As of now, the writer has not yet been appointed for this biopic.

This project will talk about the life-changing 72-hour period before one of the most important performances in the TV presenter’s career at the Apollo Theatre in 1993. The venture will be candid about the hard work and the difficulties Harvey faced on his professional front.

After leaving behind his safe sales job at 26 to step into the world of comedy, he came across many hardships. When he reached 36, he went through a time when he was inflicted with self-doubt and going through personal challenges as he was gearing up for his pivotal performance.

As per the publication, it was OGM who was behind conceptualizing this idea and bringing it forth to Harvey and East 112. The TV presenter stated that he was “reluctant” to make a film about his life for many years until he read Seventy-Two’s pitch. Its premise is set around the most challenging moments in his “journey and career” and showcases the world that “hope” is never really "lost." He added, “Wait until you see what we do with this.”

Kheir expressed that it had been an “honor” for them to secure the right to tell his story. He added, “Steve Harvey’s ability to turn his trials into triumphs is inspiring, and Seventy-Two will showcase the resilience and determination that defined those pivotal days. We look forward to sharing this powerful narrative with audiences worldwide.”

It is a fact that the legendary comedian has managed to stay relevant in his decades-long career, which not many people are able to do. The list of his achievements, accolades, and recognition he has garnered should truly be honored.

