Will Dafne Keen Reprise Her Role Of X-23 In Upcoming MCU Movies After Deadpool & Wolverine's Success? Find Out

Dafne Keen’s surprise cameo in Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, got the fans excited over her upcoming appearance in the Marvel movies. Keen reprised her character of X-23 from the X-Men films and joined the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to fight the evil of Cassandra Nova in the film.

According to various media theories, the actress who plays Wolverine’s adopted daughter in the movies will potentially return to the new Avengers movies, such as Doomsday and Secret Wars. In one of the early interviews with Keen, the Hollywood star expressed wanting to explore more of her character in superhero films. She said the makers "only scratched the surface with her since she's such a complex character. She's so cool, just from a fan's standpoint."

In the third installment of the Deadpool movies, Keen’s character provides emotional support to the rugged and raw Wolverine to give him the strength to fight against Emma Corrin’s character. Keen was first introduced as X-23 in 2019 when the actress appeared in the X-Men film Logan.

Before the big changes took place in Disney and Fox 20th Century Studios, the actress was expected to have a solo film for the audience to dive deep into the younger mutant of the Wolverine. However, the plans were not implemented, as Disney acquired the latter, and a merger took place alongside Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Dafne appeared in the second half of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside the legendary actors whose cameos made the movie worth watching.

Keen was joined by Jennifer Garner, who portrayed the role of Elektra; Wesley Snipes returned to the big screen in his iconic Blade suit; and Channing Tatum, who joined in as the Gambit. Apart from the veteran group, the Marvel movie also saw the return of two heroes from the franchise, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

Additionally, praising Keen’s performance in the film, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share his kind words for the actress. He wrote, “When @dafnekeen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine, she shines her light toward the big, beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch-me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the Logan film, which is both a masterpiece and a giant.”

Dafne Keen’s return to the upcoming Marvel movies will be looked forward to. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will hit theaters in May 2026 and May 2027.

