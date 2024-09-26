‘Suits L.A. Is Its Own Thing’: Aaron Korsh On How It Differs From Meghan Markle’s Original, Provides A Release Schedule

Suits surprised everyone last year when it became Netflix's most successful show to date. Fans were eager to find out if Suits would return or if there were any new developments planned. While speculations of Meghan Markle's return to acting were immediately dismissed, there was another thrilling piece of news.

By the end of the year, Aaron Korsh, Suits' creator, had revealed that he was working on a new spinoff with NBCUniversal. The spinoff, Suits L.A., was officially announced in October. Korsh recently revealed details about the upcoming show, including its release date and how it would differ from the original Suits series.

Aaron Korsh has stated that Suits L.A. will be its own unique show, different from the original series starring Meghan Markle. In response to fan questions on X (formerly known as Twitter), Korsh stated, “The new #Suits is its own thing.”

He went on to say that the spinoff would involve different characters, a new premise, and a fresh setting. Even the type of law practiced will vary from the original series.

Another big update came when Korsh revealed the tentative release date for Suits L.A. The crew is still in the writing process, but Korsh hinted that the spinoff could premiere this winter.

In a recent tweet, he stated that the writing team is enjoying their time in the writers' room, but added, "We could potentially premiere this winter."

This has left fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Suits universe. While no precise date has been confirmed, the winter premiere timeline gives fans a general idea of when to expect the show.

Korsh noted that, while the show will have a new feel, it will retain some of the elements that fans enjoyed about the original. He clarified: “It’s got an overall mix of silliness and intensity, and that my voice is my voice.”

The show will strike a balance between comedy and drama, but the creator has made it clear that it will not be an exact replica of the original Suits. Suits L.A.'s new setting and stories are expected to offer it a fresh appeal, attracting both long-time fans and new viewers.

