Suits LA: If Ted Black Is Harvey Specter, Who Will Be Mike Ross in Spin-Off Series? New Episode Hints at Candidate

Netflix's original legal drama Suits became popular for its iconic characters – Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Suits LA, a spin-off based in the same universe, has found replacements for Harvey and Mike.

The Suits LA episode 5 has cemented Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) as the new dynamic duo of the series, mirroring Harvey and Mike's bond. Ted was described as the "private investigator who finds all the convenient clues," which hinted that he was the new version of Harvey.

Now, Winbush's character, Kevin, is shaping up to be a close equivalent to Mike. In the latest episode, it was revealed that Ted and Kevin had been friends for years, and there was no one that Ted trusted more than Kevin.

Winbush's character had direct involvement in the case that seemingly imploded Ted Black's prosecutor career. So Kevin knows how far Ted is willing to go to win a case and that he's the best prosecutor in their firm. Ted knows he can always count on Kevin, while the latter can anticipate his buddy's next move.

Like when Kevin instantly knew that Ted was the reason that Lester couldn't make it to the court in episode 5. Kevin could be the new Mike on the spin-off series, but simultaneously, he's different from the original character.

Kevin is a private investigator who not only finds clues for Ted but also understands him deeply. While Ted has Stuart as his business partner, their dynamic lacks depth despite their being key characters in the plot. So, it makes sense that Ted and Kevin are the latest versions of Harvey and Mike.

According to the official synopsis, the spin-off series follows a "former federal prosecutor from New York, Ted Black, reinvents himself as a lawyer for LA's powerful. His firm's crisis compels an ethical compromise to stay afloat."

Suits LA is available to stream on Peacock.