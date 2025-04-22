Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Accuses Blake Lively of ‘Abusing’ Legal Process Amid It Ends With Us Feud

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's court fight regarding misconduct behind the scenes of their film It Ends With Us has come roaring back to life, with Baldoni suing Lively for abusing the legal system in a new complaint.

Baldoni is alleging abuse of legal tactics by Lively in a recently submitted document, as per legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. In court documents acquired by the outlet, the plaintiff known as "Vanzan" filed suit on September 27, 2024, against unidentified defendants.

"This action arises out of an ongoing campaign to damage Plaintiff’s business and Plaintiff’s reputation," the court documents read. The complaint makes claims against unnamed defendants of a concerted effort to damage the plaintiff's business and reputation.

"Defendants have certain contractual and confidentiality obligations and obligations of good faith and loyalty to Plaintiff regarding Plaintiff’s business and reputation, by way of oral promises and/or written agreements," as per the legal documents.

Baldoni's team is accusing them of breaches of duty of confidentiality and good faith. Attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Baldoni, condemned the filing as a 'sham lawsuit,' deeming it an abuse of the legal process.

He told the outlet on April 21, "This sham lawsuit was designed to obtain subpoena power without oversight or scrutiny, and in doing so denied my clients the ability to contest the propriety, nature, and scope of the subpoena."

According to Freedman, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds’ company, Vanzan, had no relation to the case at hand. He said this spurious filing constitutes a gross abuse of process. Freedman added that legal representatives owe a duty to act with integrity and that the action demonstrates bad faith behavior.

“A party with no connection to these proceedings asserting a breach of contract against another party they claim not to be able to identify does not qualify. This was done in bad faith and constitutes a flagrant abuse of process," he concluded.

Blake Lively's lawyers, however, maintained the filing was a legitimate and legal investigative action. As of now, Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively's trial has been scheduled for March 9, 2026, subject to settlement.

