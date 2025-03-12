Taylor Swift is in 'Hiding' After Being Dragged Into Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama; Travis Kelce is 'Supporting' Her; Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly keeping a low profile amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama! According to Daily Mail, the pop star has been avoiding meeting many of her friends after her name was dragged in a lawsuit filed by the Jane the Virgin alum.

The outlet claimed that the Bad Blood hitmaker has been “in hiding” as she wants to avoid being further pulled into her long-time friend’s legal spat. The report insinuated that her “once-unbreakable bond with Lively” is on the rocks.

Her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce has been supportive amid the social isolation. The lovebirds were recently spotted enjoying a night out in Utah. This marked their first public appearance since the 2025 Super Bowl.

Not only did Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lose the match to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Swift was also booed by the crowd when she showed up on the jumbotron. Since then, the tight-end and the Cruel Summer singer kept a low profile until recently.

Reports suggest that the pair took the downtime to enjoy a quiet and low-key vacation. However, there haven’t been any pictures of them on their supposed vacation, which is shocking, given their huge stardom at the moment.

Lively accused her IEWU co-star and director of sexual harassment in December 2021. Months later, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit dragging the Gossip Girl alum, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and Swfit in his filing.

Advertisement

He accused Lively of using her connection to a high-profile mega star to blackmail him into handing her the creative control. Although Swift wasn’t explicitly mentioned, the description gave it away easily.

Another accusation alleged that the pop star was present at one of the post-production meetings in Lively's New York penthouse. Neither Lively nor Swift commented on this revelation, but sources claimed their relationship had turned sour over it.