Did Blake Lively Lie to Skip It Ends With Us' Work And Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert? Fans Point Out Details

Blake Lively is facing scrutiny after fans uncovered what they believe to be evidence of the actress skipping work on It Ends With Us to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The controversy comes amid her ongoing legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, adding more fuel to the already heated situation.

Lively, who is known for her close friendship with Swift, allegedly claimed that her children were sick, resulting in a canceled filming schedule for It Ends With Us. However, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that she was spotted at Swift’s concert in Philadelphia on May 12, 2023, along with her daughters James and Inez.

A legal document revealed that filming was scheduled for the week of May 8th in Las Vegas, but Lively reportedly informed the production team that a family illness required her to cancel. Text messages between the actress and Baldoni showed the director expressing his well wishes, but the sudden absence led to production delays and financial setbacks.

A viral YouTube video from ELSRICH TV highlighted these inconsistencies, questioning how Lively could attend a concert if she had been too preoccupied with her children’s health to work. Fans criticized the alleged behavior, suggesting it showed a lack of professionalism and misplaced priorities.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the Lively-Reynolds family has faced controversy. Previously, Ryan Reynolds was called out for allegedly forcing their daughter to use explicit language in Deadpool 3 despite her discomfort.

As Lively and Baldoni’s legal feud continues, these latest allegations only add to the drama surrounding the actress. Whether the claims hold weight remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—fans will continue to dissect every detail as the situation unfolds.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Skip 2025 Met Gala Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni