The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 5 Episode: Grace Confesses She Faked Liam’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

The August 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered a mix of emotional twists and high-stakes drama as Brooke faced a terrifying moment after a romantic dinner with Nick ended with her falling off a boat. Meanwhile, Grace’s shocking confession about Liam’s fake brain tumor stunned Finn. Ridge, on the other hand, raced to stop a proposal from Nick and ended up witnessing Brooke in danger.

Grace confesses: Liam never had a brain tumor

At the hospital, Finn grew more suspicious about Liam’s condition. He pointed out several red flags, including the off-site surgery, an unknown doctor, and Grace’s strange behavior.

After confronting Grace, she finally broke down and admitted the entire brain tumor diagnosis was fake. She said she did it to protect her daughters, Paris and Zoe, from dangerous people who were threatening them over Reese’s gambling debts.

Grace explained that she faked the scans and diagnosis because she was desperate. Finn was left in disbelief, realizing Liam underwent unnecessary surgery.

Ridge tries to stop Nick’s proposal

Earlier, Eric warned Ridge that Nick might be planning to propose to Brooke. Not wanting Brooke to make a big mistake, Ridge rushed out to stop it. He made his way to the docks and overheard someone talking about Nick’s boat having steering problems. Ridge immediately grew concerned and began searching for Brooke.

Meanwhile, Nick and Brooke enjoyed a quiet Italian dinner before heading out for a boat ride. While Brooke was relaxing at the back of the boat, Nick struggled to control the vessel. As another boat approached quickly, Brooke lost her balance and fell into the water. Ridge, who had just arrived, saw it happen and quickly dove in to rescue her.

Liam opens up to Hope about the Buckinghams

Back at the Spencer mansion, Liam spent time with Hope and joked about her taking care of him. He opened up about Reese’s past mistakes and how Grace had seemingly saved his life. Hope agreed that Grace seemed like a kind person and said they owed her, unaware of the truth that had just come out at the hospital.

