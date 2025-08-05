The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 4 Episode: Finn Confronts Grace After Discovering Liam’s Deleted Medical Records

In the August 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Grace deleted Liam’s medical history while facing pressure over a mysterious threat. Meanwhile, Finn began connecting the dots about the risky surgery, and Ridge got a warning about Nick’s proposal to Brooke. The episode featured major developments both in Los Angeles and Italy.

Grace deletes Liam’s records at the hospital

At the hospital, Grace continued to cover her tracks after helping Liam with a pricey medical procedure. She was seen making a tense phone call, demanding that the person threatening her and her daughters stop contacting them.

Grace also deleted Liam’s medical records, especially the details about his brain bleed, raising concerns about a cover-up. After lashing out at a nurse and later apologizing, she called Paris and promised she’d always protect her and Zoe.

Finn gets suspicious about Liam’s surgery

At the Spencer mansion, Finn checked on Liam and warned him about the risk of complications following the surgery. Finn noticed that Grace hadn’t told Liam anything about the physical therapy he’d need.

Bill revealed that he paid USD 1 million for Liam’s surgery, which raised more red flags for Finn. There was also a mention of Grace’s ex-husband Reese and how he once stole Beth because of gambling debts.

Later, when Finn returned to the hospital and pulled up Liam’s medical file, he discovered that everything after the brain injury had been deleted. He then visited Grace’s office, pointed out the missing records, and demanded answers. Grace looked visibly nervous.

Ridge apologizes to Brooke in Italy

In Italy, Ridge apologized to Brooke for how he reacted after she took the CEO position during the company’s recent takeover. Brooke questioned if that was all Ridge came to say or if there was something more. Their conversation was interrupted when Nick showed up and took Brooke on a boat outing.

Back at the hotel, Eric called Donna to update her on Nick kissing Brooke and possibly planning a proposal. Donna urged Eric to warn Ridge quickly.

When Ridge returned to the room, Eric informed him that time was running out and revealed that Nick had an engagement ring. Ridge was left to process the news as the Italy trip took an unexpected turn.

