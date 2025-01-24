The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Li’s Paternity Test Reveal a Shocking Family Secret?

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brings a major update in the ongoing paternity drama. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) has been determined to uncover the truth about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

After accusing Jack Finnegan (Ted King) of having an affair with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) and fathering Luna, Li’s suspicions led to a paternity test.

Jack and Poppy have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement, insisting Jack cannot be Luna’s father. As the results come in, Li will have to confront the truth.

According to spoilers, the test confirms Jack is not Luna’s biological father. This revelation could force Li to reconsider her accusations and explore other possibilities.

Li has long felt that Poppy is hiding something significant about Luna’s paternity. Despite the test results clearing Jack, Li may continue digging for answers. Poppy has always been hesitant to reveal who Luna’s biological father is, fueling Li’s suspicions.

In a tense moment, Li might reflect on past family dynamics. She noted that Poppy spent a lot of time with John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) while she worked long hours at the hospital.

However, Jack clarified he also worked extensively during that time, leaving Poppy alone with Finn often. Could this lead Li to suspect an unexpected twist involving Finn as Luna’s father? While this theory might not surface immediately, Li seems determined to uncover the full truth.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will finalize a fragrance deal with Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

Daphne’s charm and allure will capture Carter’s attention, especially as she continues to flirt. Her intoxicating presence could create complications for Carter’s relationship with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Daphne isn’t just a business partner; she has her own agenda. Spoilers hint that her ultimate goal aligns with Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) desire to regain control of Forrester Creations. By targeting Carter and Hope’s relationship, Daphne may aim to destabilize their bond for the sake of the company.

