The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Secret Plan and Daphne’s Moves Undermine Carter and Hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 23, promise a day of intriguing alliances, secret agendas, and potential trouble brewing at Forrester Creations. Key players like Hope Logan, Carter Walton, Steffy Forrester, and Daphne Rose take center stage, keeping fans hooked with their actions and motives.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will focus on securing a collaboration with Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). As they meet again with Daphne, Hope and Carter aim to strengthen their partnership by making a positive impression.

However, what Hope and Carter don’t know is that Daphne isn’t playing for their team. Daphne is secretly working with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to sabotage Carter’s leadership while advancing Steffy’s plan to restore the Forrester family’s dominance in the company.

As Carter and Daphne delve deeper into the partnership details, Daphne may look for opportunities to steer the conversation toward personal matters. This could be part of her strategy to create cracks in Carter’s leadership.

Flirting might be one of Daphne’s tactics, adding another layer of complexity to this collaboration. If Daphne requests some alone time with Carter, it could signal the next step in her hidden agenda.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester will continue to push her covert plan forward. In the Forrester design office, Steffy may reflect on some of the items Carter had packed away, such as framed photos representing Forrester Creations’ rich legacy.

Steffy’s determination to protect the Forrester name remains strong. She doesn’t want their influence at the company to fade and will do whatever it takes to ensure the Forrester family regains its power.

When Hope later visits Steffy to share updates on Daphne’s partnership, Steffy will act supportive and pleased, though her true thoughts are far from optimistic about Carter’s leadership.

Steffy’s secret partnership with Daphne gives her an edge in taking back control of Forrester Creations. Daphne’s involvement provides Steffy with a valuable tool to implement her hidden agenda.

As Hope continues to praise Carter’s vision and the promising future of Daphne’s perfume line, Steffy will likely feel reassured that her plan is moving in the right direction.

