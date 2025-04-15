The Carters on OTT: When and Where to Watch Late Pop Star Aron Carter's Docuseries About Fame and Loss

The Carters, a two-part new documentary that uncovers the ascent and disintegration of one of the most popular families in pop culture — the Carters— has arrived on Paramount+.

The series, which premiered on Tuesday, April 15, presents an intimate view of the troubled life of late pop star Aaron Carter and his brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, showcasing their whirlwind rise to stardom and the profound emotional strain it imposed upon their family.

Advertisement

Viewers can log in to their Paramount Plus account to watch the docuseries, while new users can opt for a seven-day free trial on the streaming service to watch Aaron and Nick's story.

Aaron Carter became a household name in the late 1990s, making his debut as a ten-year-old. Even if early life brought him chart-topping glory, his subsequent years included highly publicized struggles with addiction and mental illness. His untimely death at the age of 34 in November 2022 shook the world of pop music.

The two-part docuseries explores the intricate web of relationships behind the public image of the family, recounting the deaths of three of the Carter siblings. According to Variety, the show narrated by the singer's sister, Angel, "unpacks the complicated family dynamics that led to the untimely deaths of three of the original five Carter kids as well as their father."

The series includes previously unreleased home movies and personal footage chronicling the brothers' initial fame and its aftermath. It provides a candid and intimate glimpse into the Carter family's battles with mental illness, addiction, and family disintegration against the backdrop of Aaron and Nick's remarkable success.

Advertisement

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, The Carters tracks the rise of the stars and the tragic events that have befallen a family propelled into the spotlight. Stream the series on Paramount+, available starting April 15.

ALSO READ: Nick Carter Reacts to Allegations of Giving Woman STDs That Led to Cervical Cancer: 'Utterly False Claims'