The Handmaid’s Tale Star Sam Jaeger Drops Hints About Season 6 Finale: 'We Want to Reward Fans...'

It seems that The Handmaid’s Tale fans should brace themselves, as the finale of season 6 might be rewarding. Sam Jaeger, who stars in the show, has shared some exciting details about the same, which will surely get the audience’s hopes high.

The actor, who played Mark Tuello’s character in the Hulu series, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show’s April 16 episode. Jaeger stated, “It's a hard show. It was a hard show to watch for some seasons, and I think we knew that.”

The actors further stated, “We want to reward the fans this year, because we put them through hell and it's just a really riveting season and a fitting finish.”

Jaeger shared that many times people attempt to conclude shows, and they do not know how. The performer stated that he thought writers “really stuck the landing” with the series’ conclusion.

Jaeger also said that one does not desire to be “lost,” and he understands that “for all intents and purposes, you want to feel like we got to the end, and people feel satiated, but it also feels true to the show."

The project is based on Margaret Atwood's novel by the same name. The venture is set in a dystopian place called Gilead. The storyline deals with a lot of heavy topics.

For the unaware, season 6 will be the final one of the beloved show. The highly anticipated season premiered on April 8, 2025, and its episodes will drop each Tuesday until May 27.

The show also stars Elizabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, O.T. Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Amanda Brugel, Ever Carradine, and many more.

The audience can catch The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

