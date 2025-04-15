Meghan Markle Recalls ‘Unbearable Grief’ of 2020 Miscarriage After Archie’s Birth: ‘You Have to Learn to Detach...'

Meghan Markle opened up about the challenges and aftermath of experiencing a miscarriage in the latest episode of her podcast. On the April 15 episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by the founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First, Reshma Saujani.

The latter recalled the challenges she faced while working on her non-profit organization. Since Saujani has been vocal about her miscarriage while working on Girls Who Code, Markle shifted the topic to how difficult it is to continue to perform while dealing with the pain of miscarriage.

The With Love, Meghan star then recalled her painful experience of losing her second child, conceived after son Archie and before daughter Lilibet, both of whom she shares with Prince Harry.

“I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” she said in her podcast. She explained that with a miscarriage, "you have to learn to detach" from the thing that they hoped and promised to love for a long time.

In November 2020, the Duchess opened up about the heartbreaking loss through a personal essay shared with The New York Times. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote at the time.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief,” she added. The Suits alum claimed that many people have experienced that loss and only a few open up about it. In the podcast, Saujani found Markle’s understanding of miscarriage “really insightful.”

She felt as if the Duchess was reading her personal diary entries. Saujani, who endured a series of miscarriages, decided to hand over her business to her team and allow herself to just breathe.

The duo continued to bond over their mutual love of being mothers. “I love being a mom. Oh my gosh. I love being a mom so much. It's my favorite thing,” Markle gushed.

