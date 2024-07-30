The Old Guard 2: Is Charlize Theron's Sequel Movie Still Happening? All We Know So Far

Gina Prince-Bythewood's vibrant cinematic rendition of Greg Rucka's The Old Guard debuted on Netflix a little more than four years ago. The film, which starred Charlize Theron as the head of an army of immortal fighters, immediately became well-known for its suspenseful action scenes and outstanding acting.

Theron gave a striking performance, displaying both strength of body and depth of emotion. As the point of entry for the audience into this fascinating world, Kiki Layne also excelled. The movie stands out among Netflix's best action flicks thanks to its well-written action sequences and captivating narrative. Since its publication, there have been talks about a possible third or even a sequel in the series.

A closer look at The Old Guard 2 updates

There haven't been many updates for The Old Guard 2 since 2021 and 2022, which has some wondering if the game is still being worked on. The good news is this: Yes, it appears like The Old Guard 2 will soon be available for viewing by the general public. The bad news is that the actual release date of the sequel on the streaming service is still unknown.

It was reported that The Old Guard 2 had already occurred, but audiences had not yet had the opportunity to see it. They noted that the sequel would have a completed script by 2021. They also revealed that Victoria Mahoney, the first black woman and woman to direct a film in the Star Wars franchise, had been named the second-unit director for J.J. Abrams' 2019 film The Rise of Skywalker.

With Prince-Bythewood directing this time, The Old Guard 2 production got underway in the summer of 2022 and is expected to wrap up principal photography in September of the same year. There haven't been many changes since then—until very recently.

Charlize Theron discusses film delays

In a recent interview with Variety, Charlize Theron shared some insights about the challenges her film faced due to shifts in Netflix's leadership. Theron explained that the film got caught up in a period of significant changes within Netflix's executive team. As a result, the film’s post-production was halted just five weeks into the process.

After this extended break, the film's production eventually resumed. Theron expressed her excitement about the project’s revival, despite the delays. She acknowledged that Netflix was undergoing many changes at the time and expressed an understanding of the situation. While she mentioned that the film would be released "soon," she did not specify a precise date for its release.

