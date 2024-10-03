Jax Taylor Hands Full Custody Of Son Cruz To Brittany Cartwright Amid Their Pending Divorce

Jax Taylor has given Brittany Cartwright full legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, amid their ongoing divorce. Taylor represented himself in court in response to the reality star’s August filing, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 2. He also asked in his response that his and Cartwright’s shared LA home be divided at a later date.

A representative for the estranged pair issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the filing, telling the aforementioned publication that the duo had long resolved all matters concerning their son’s custody.

They will continue to work together privately for the best interest of Cruz, the statement added, while also detailing that any errors made by Taylor in his filing, by virtue of his lack of expertise in legal matters, will be amended without delay.

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, citing irreconcilable differences. She indicated January 24 as their separation date and requested primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz.

The former flames began dating in 2015 and got married at a castle in Kentucky in 2019. Their relationship was documented in part on Vanderpump Rules before they left the Bravo show after season 8 in 2020. Taylor and Cartwright announced their split just weeks before their reality TV comeback via the VPR spinoff The Valley, leading fans to question the authenticity of their relationship struggles.

While confirming that she and Taylor were indeed considering going their separate ways, Cartwright, on the February episode of the duo’s When Reality Hits podcast, assured fans that their split was not a publicity stunt to promote The Valley.

Cameras are currently rolling for Season 2 of the Bravo series, and Cartwright recently teased that viewers will get more about her divorce from Taylor in the next installment.

“You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” she said during an August episode of her podcast, where she also shared that her decision to file for divorce was not an impulsive one.

According to Cartwright, it took her many years to gain enough strength and courage to do what’s best for her, get out of a “toxic relationship,” and ultimately see her worth. In the episode, she credited her son as her strength and expressed that she feels he deserves a healthy and happy mother. She further noted that she and Taylor will be doing the podcast separately moving forward.

Taylor, meanwhile, during a September episode of the audio show, said that his and Cartwright’s split is the right decision for their family, noting that he will always love and care for his soon-to-be ex-wife. “I know I’m a great father, and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband.”

Additionally, Taylor also completed a 30-day mental health treatment after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

