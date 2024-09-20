The Penguin Episode 1 Twitter Review: Hit Or Miss? Here's What Fans Are Saying

We are entering the new DC Universe. With welcoming the new Batman and Superman to the movies, how can the villains who make them heroes be left behind? Hence The Penguin, one of the highly anticipated series of the year, just premiered with its mind-blowing first episode, and the netizens seem to have gone haywire.

Here are the 10 tweets that will make you want to watch the new big bad guy of Gotham trying to build his empire.

Well, looking at the hype that has buzzed among the X (formerly Twitter) users, the series surely seems to be an epic entry. Starring Colin Farrell in the titular role, The Penguin surely happens to be a story of “the psychopath Gotham deserves,” as stated by a fan of Detective Comics, who also called the first episode of the series, a good watch.

“There is no more Colin Farrell, only The Penguin!” read another tweet. The user also went on to call the show a “brilliant” series overall, which gives the audience a feeling of “classic mob boss story with that mature rating that we all wanted.”

As stated by its producers, the series begins exactly where The Batman left off.

Meanwhile, besides talking about the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor, the audience also loved the character of Cristin Milioti, with one tweet reading that both Farrell and Milioti are coming to the Emmys next year.

The Palm Springs actress “as Sofia Falcone couldn’t have been casted more perfectly,” a tweet read, that also addressed her as a performer with incomparable skills.

As per the tweet, it looks like her character has actually terrified a few of those who were watching with her menacing performance.

The Penguin has made many say that it is an absolute “master class in crime drama." One even called it a “show of the year.”

The series is set around the events of the corrupt Gotham City, which we all saw in the 2022 legendary entry, The Batman.

While people enjoyed the absolute presence of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, it's time to watch what Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, can do to Gotham City.

Watch the now streaming series, The Penguin, on HBO and Max.

