The Vampire Diaries: 10 Strongest Vampires In The Series, Ranked

The Vampire Diaries, a supernatural show based on L.J. Smith's book series, follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) as they encounter the supernatural and Stefan's troublesome brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder). Despite ending seven years ago, the show continues to captivate fans with its memorable characters, dramatic plot twists, and unpredictable moments.

The series is renowned for its portrayal of various supernatural beings, from werewolves and witches to ghosts. At its core, however, are the powerful vampires, whose strength, speed, and mind-control abilities make them central to the show's intrigue. Here are the 10 most powerful vampires in The Vampire Diaries.

1. Klaus Mikaelson

In the series, Klaus Mikaelson is the main villain, exerting control over his family and taking whatever he desires. In Season 2, he breaks a witch's curse, becoming a hybrid of vampire and werewolf. Despite unlocking his true potential, Klaus remains a menacing presence, frequently clashing with his family and struggling with his relationship with his stepfather. Klaus is widely regarded as the most powerful being in The Vampire Diaries. He is both an Original vampire and a hybrid. His immense strength comes from being an immortal since the 10th century, combined with the abilities of a werewolf. His character's story continues in the spin-off The Originals, where he appears alongside his siblings.

2. Mikael

In the third season of The Vampire Diaries, Mikael is introduced as the ultimate hunter and the father of the Original vampires, except Klaus, who was born to a werewolf father. After his wife casts an immortality spell, Mikael and his children become vampires, making them the first of their kind. Mikael's anger is primarily directed at Klaus, whom he despises for killing his wife’s mother, leading him on a lifelong quest for revenge. In his human life, Mikael was a Viking warrior in the 10th century, which grants him exceptional strength as a vampire, allowing him to physically overpower his children—until Klaus, as a hybrid, eventually surpasses him.

3. Elijah Mikaelson

Elijah Mikaelson, a member of the Originals, is a formidable vampire who remains calm and composed even in dangerous situations. Despite his past actions, he upholds a sense of honor and integrity. Loyal to his family, Elijah struggles with their actions that threaten the balance of the universe. He values trust and forms alliances with key characters, including Elena, showcasing his dedication to the Originals. As an Original vampire, Elijah possesses strength far surpassing that of regular vampires, and he could only be killed with the white oak dagger.

4. Rebekah Mikaelson

Rebekah Mikaelson, an Original vampire, is first introduced through flashbacks to Stefan's 1920s New Orleans days. She later joins Klaus in Mystic Falls, aiding him in creating his hybrid race. Rebekah is tough, ruthless, and fiercely loyal to her family, while also yearning for a sense of human normalcy. She interacts with several main characters, including Stefan, and, like Elijah, has honed her combat skills and mental agility over thousands of years. Rebekah is particularly adept at mind control, especially with other vampires.

5. Katherine Pierce

Katherine Pierce is the first true villain in The Vampire Diaries, relentlessly tormenting Elena and the Salvatore brothers. Turned into a vampire in 1492 to escape Klaus' ritual, she has been on the run for centuries. Her return to the show brings her into conflict with the Salvatore brothers once more, as she schemes to free herself from her life of constant flight. Katherine is cold, calculated, and cunning, prioritizing her own survival above all else. She is a master of self-preservation and manipulation, making her a formidable adversary.

6. Tyler Lockwood

Tyler Lockwood, initially a mean-tempered jock, becomes entangled in the supernatural after discovering his uncle is a werewolf. He inadvertently triggers the werewolf curse by killing someone, but the curse remains incomplete until Klaus, the Original vampire, performs a ritual to create vampire-werewolf hybrids. Tyler becomes the first successful hybrid.

As expected, the strength of a hybrid is immense. Tyler possesses all the abilities of a vampire—such as mind control, speed, and strength—combined with werewolf attributes. This combination makes him significantly stronger than both regular vampires and werewolves.

7. Damon Salvatore

Damon Salvatore, initially depicted as wild and impulsive, is driven by a deep sense of bitterness and a desire to die when Stefan refuses to join him in this fate. He vows to make Stefan’s life a living hell as a result. As The Vampire Diaries progresses, Damon's character arc reveals a more complex side, as he grows closer to Elena and begins to recognize Stefan's significance in his life. Despite his evolving relationships, Damon remains ruthless and manipulative, prioritizing his own safety and that of those he cares about. His sharp intelligence allows him to skillfully manipulate situations and people to his advantage, always staying one step ahead.

8. Stefan Salvatore

Stefan Salvatore, a vampire with a long history, is a favorite among the Vampire Diaries cast. He dies with Katherine's blood in his system after trying to rescue her alongside Damon. Stefan, known as a 'ripper', had an addiction to blood and little to no humanity. However, when the series began, he was more controlled, living with his humanity and abstaining from human blood.

His extensive experience makes him a challenging opponent, particularly when he succumbs to his "ripper" persona, where his wild nature is even more dangerous.

9. Caroline Forbes

Caroline Forbes starts off in The Vampire Diaries as a control freak with jealousy issues. Her character undergoes significant transformation when she becomes a vampire after Katherine Pierce kills her, with Damon's blood in her system. As a vampire, Caroline's human traits of determination and strength are amplified, setting her apart from other vampires. She evolves into a formidable fighter, sometimes surpassing even characters like Damon in combat. Caroline’s deep love for her friends and family fuels her strength and resilience. As a vampire, she becomes a standout icon, known for her fierce loyalty and impressive abilities.

10. Kol Mikaelson

Kol Mikaelson, a powerful vampire in The Vampire Diaries, is known for his arrogance and unpredictable nature. Like his siblings, Kol was locked away by Klaus but reunited with them in season 3's Bringing out the Dead episode. His emotions often drive his actions, often driven by revenge and self-preservation. Kol's death on TVD showcased his strength as he bested novice vampire Elena and hunter Jeremy before taking the white oak stake to the heart, burning in front of Klaus.

