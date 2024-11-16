The Voice Fame Sundance Head Shot In Stomach In Texas; Deets Inside

Warning: This article contains details of the shooting.

Sundance Head, who is widely known as one of the winners of the TV reality show The Voice, was recently shot in the stomach at his ranch in Texas on November 15, 2024. The widely loved artist was later airlifted with the help of a helicopter and since has been hospitalized in Tyler, Texas.

Per a report by TMZ, paramedics were able to get him in a stable condition, following which he was airlifted. According to the agent of the Darlin' Don't Go artist, who spoke to the outlet, Sundance Head had himself called 911 after he got shot.

The wife of the Close Enough to Walk artist, Misty stated that a bullet had missed all the vital organs of her husband and was logged in a fatty area of his stomach. While she was on her way to the hospital, TMZ even reported that Misty asked all of the artist’s fans for payers.

As of now, not much has been revealed about the incident that has shocked the die-hards of the I’ve Been Loving You Too Long artist. Meanwhile, his agent maintained that it is normal for him to go out hunting on his ranch regularly.

The day Sundance Head had got shot, he had shared a photo on his Facebook previously, sitting inside his blue tent. In this social media post, Head even mentioned that he had woken up to “the sound of silence.”

Within the next few hours, he then even came up with a post where he celebrated his son Levi’s acceptance into Texas A&M University.

Presently, the shooting is being stated as an accident, according to the outlet.

The artist who has given us ever-loving country songs such as Love Can Build a Bridge, Drive Me to Drinking, and When a Woman Stops Loving Her Man has appeared on both the two famous TV reality singing shows, American Idol and The Voice.

Back in the year 2007, Sundance Head had reached the semi-finals on Season 6 of American Idol.

However, he was eliminated exactly one week before the finals were about to air.

He then went ahead to get on Season 11 of The Voice back in 2016 and became its winner.

Sundance Head’s coach on The Voice was Blake Shelton.

