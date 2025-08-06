The Walking Dead Actress Kelley Mack Passes Away at 33 After Brave Battle With Brain Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kelley Mack, an actress recognized for her role on The Walking Dead, passed away on August 2 after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Her family confirmed the news on Tuesday, August 5, both through an obituary and a post on her Instagram account.

Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read the heartfelt message shared on her Instagram. A single image of the actress accompanied the post. Both the obituary and Instagram post stated that Mack “passed peacefully.”

Kelley Mack’s memorable TV and film roles

Mack starred as Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, a major role in the long-running AMC series. She also appeared in Season 8 of Chicago Med as Penelope Jacobs and had a guest role on FOX’s 9-1-1.

In film, she played Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion and Wilda in the recent movie Delicate Arch. Her work extended to commercials for brands like Dr. Pepper, Dairy Queen, Ross, Chick-fil-A, and Rakuten, where she appeared alongside her mother, Kristen.

Here’s how Kelley Mack made her mark behind the scenes too

Aside from acting, Mack worked as a producer on five projects and also pursued voice-over work. She was a voice match for Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and earned her degree in cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film in 2014. Her passion for storytelling started when she received a video camera as a birthday gift in childhood.

“She cherished time with her family and friends, finding joy in collaboration and storytelling,” her obituary stated. “She was known for her warmth, creativity, and unwavering support for those around her.” Mack will appear posthumously in an upcoming Universal Pictures release, playing a character named Ricky.

She is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, younger siblings Kathryn and Parker (also an actor), grandparents Lois and Larry, and her boyfriend Logan.

