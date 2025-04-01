The White Lotus Season 3 Breaks Viewership Records With Penultimate Episode; Crosses 4 Million Mark Across the US

The White Lotus season 3 reaches record-breaking viewership with its penultimate episode. The HBO series The White Lotus achieved its highest ratings yet, drawing 4.8 million viewers for the seventh episode of its third season, which aired on Sunday, March 30.

This marks a 14% increase from the previous weekend’s episode, which garnered 4.2 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. As the series approaches its finale, ratings are expected to climb even higher, potentially surpassing the 5 million mark.

The spike in viewership may be attributed to the shocking twists in Episode 5, which featured a controversial incest scene between two brothers. The show saw a similar surge in popularity after the jaw-dropping Episode 5 of Season 2.

At that time, viewership jumped from 2.3 million to 2.8 million in a single episode, with the season concluding at a high of 4 million viewers.

According to HBO, Season 3 has averaged 15 million viewers after accounting for delayed streams following each episode’s premiere. The network also reported that the show experienced an overall viewership peak during the week between Episodes 6 and 7.

The White Lotus is a social satire that delves into the psychology of wealthy guests staying at the luxurious, eponymous Thai resort. According to the official synopsis, the show “follows the exploits of guests and employees at an exclusive Thai resort over a week, exploring themes of Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Season 3 marks the return of characters Greg and Belinda, portrayed by Jon Gries and Natasha Rothwell, respectively. The cast also includes Carrie Coon as Laurie, Leslie Bibb as Kate, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn, Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon, Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea, Walton Goggins as Rick, among others.

The finale episode of The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on April 6 on Max.