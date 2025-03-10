Jason Isaacs Says N*de Scenes Are in 'Contract for Every Show' After The White Lotus 3 Frontal Scene: 'Hopefully...'

Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3, had a major moment in the latest episode. His character, a wealthy businessman hiding a dark secret, accidentally exposes himself to his family while high on stolen Lorazepam.

Isaacs now joins other actors on the show who have had full-frontal moments, including Theo James, Steve Zahn, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In the episode titled Hide or Seek, Timothy learns that the FBI is investigating him for money laundering and bribery. Trying to cope with the stress, he takes his wife’s medication and unknowingly flashes in front of his family. His wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), laughs it off, while his children were amused and embarrassed.

Jason Isaacs spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the scene and joked that nudity is now a requirement in his roles. "Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see," he said. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays his son, Saxon, also chimed in, saying, "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it," making Isaacs laugh.

The actor stated that his character was spiraling as he tried to avoid facing his impending downfall. Isaacs said Timothy was drugging himself into a stupor to escape the reality that his life was falling apart.

He found it challenging to portray Timothy’s slow breakdown over multiple episodes and recalled thinking that he needed to dig deep and deliver a strong performance, as there were intense scenes ahead.

Isaacs hinted that the rest of his storyline in The White Lotus would become even more intense, describing it as resembling a Shakespearean tragedy. He stated that his character had been suppressing his emotions for a long time.

Without revealing spoilers, he suggested that Timothy’s secret would eventually come to light, adding that there would be a moment when the family leaves, if they survive, where the truth would be unavoidable.

The actor stated that portraying Timothy’s inner struggle was difficult. He shared that he enjoyed talking and using words, but his character could not openly share his thoughts with anyone except the audience. Since most of Timothy’s emotions were conveyed without dialogue, Isaacs found the performance particularly challenging.