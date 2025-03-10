THROWBACK: When The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Cleared The Air Around 'Sleeping With 200 Men' To Ariana Grande

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is being missed on the third season of the HBO show. After her character left the series, her then-partner from Season 2, Greg appeared in the recent season, thus, making ties between the two seasons.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the Riff Raff actress also talked about the fate of Greg's character in the show, suggesting that she wants something terrible to be done to him, saying “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”

But this is not the first time that Coolidge is in the headlines for stating something controversial. Back at the time of her 1999 American Pie release, Jennifer had admitted to sleeping with 200 men. This was after she played the role of Stifler's mom in the movie.

The character itself was in line with the events in her real life at the time. Thus, it was much later in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that the actress decided to stir the air around the controversial admission.

Coolidge, in a conversation with Ariana Grande, confirmed that her statement was true and that she did not lie at the time. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said, "and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."

She also mentioned that acting in the American Pie changed her life in many ways. "It did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men—and younger men," Coolidge stated.

The Legally Blonde actress also went on to describe some of the men that she was with at the time. "This one guy was particularly young," Jennifer continued. "Legal, of course. It was all very legal."

"The one moment was a little bit awkward," she explained. "Afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone. It was very clear that we were in the bed together."

We will bring more updates from the world of Pop Culture as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.