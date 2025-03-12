The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Says Bill Murray Is The Only Person Who Can Give Her ‘A Hard Time’

Jennifer Coolidge has impressed a lot of audiences with her performances. While she is widely appreciated for her on-screen roles, Riff Raff is considered one of her best films, which also stars Bill Murray.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress opened up about how Bill Murray had mocked her, giving her a tough time.

Speaking to the host, Jennifer Coolidge shared that Riff Raff was the first time she had worked with the Ghostbusters actor, who was also a former Saturday Night Live cast member.

She admitted that she had no idea who her co-stars were when she signed the deal, adding, “This is why it’s so good to take these jobs.” Further elaborating, the American Pie actress mentioned that, although she likes Bill Murray a lot, “he gives you a very hard time about a lot of things.”

When Jimmy Kimmel asked her to describe her experience, she recalled an interview with Bill Murray at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Riff Raff premiered in September this year. Coolidge explained that, after she delivered a long monologue about her character, Murray reacted by saying, “Ugh, my character… oh, this is my character,” mimicking her.

Further explaining, the 2 Broke Girls actress mentioned, “I felt like such a chump!”

Jennifer Coolidge went on to say that no other guy would have given her such a hard time—it was something only Bill Murray could do. Speaking on the show, the A Night at the Roxbury actress also admitted that, at times, she enjoys it when guys are mean to her, adding, “Just for a second.”

Riff Raff is an American crime comedy that also stars Pete Davidson, Ed Harris, and more. The film was released on February 28, 2025.

Watch Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus, streaming on Max.