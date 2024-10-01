'There's So Much Respect': Zoe Saldana Gushes About Emilia Perez Co-Stars Edgar Ramirez, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon and Adriana Paz

Zoe Saldana has recently shared how she feels about her Emilia Perez co-stars as she tips her hat to Edgar Ramirez, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz. She gushed about the tight bond all the cast members share and talked about how supportive they still are of each other even after the filming is over.

On 30th September, the 46-year-old actress attended the premiere of the Spanish-language musical film at the New York Film Festival. When looking back at the project Saldaña recalled how the filming created a family environment among the actors, and they are still in touch supporting each other.

She told People, "It's wonderful. To this day, there's so much love, there's so much respect. We're rooting for each other. We're happy for each other. We're fixing each other's makeup and wardrobes."

The Avatar star mentioned the excitement they harbored while shooting the film with director Jacques Audiard, almost rendering her and her castmates childlike. Reflecting on the impact of the movie, Saldana said that once the cast was aware of how powerful and special the movie had become for so many people, their bond tightened.

Selena Gomez, too, could not stress enough how important the Emilia Perez movie is even making sure to post a clip of her reaction on her Instagram when she found out she was going to be part of the film. In the clip, a teary-eyed Selena said, "I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't want to cry."

Emilia Perez premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in May garnering standing ovation for more than 10 minutes and two awards. The premise of the film follows Rita, a completely ignored yet brilliant lawyer, played by Saldana, who is hired by a cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) to help him retire and disappear. It depicts the journey of the feared cartel boss' transition into the woman he always wanted and needed to become.

The Spanish-language French musical crime comedy starring Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and more gets its theatrical release on 1st November 2024. It will also be available on Netflix starting 13 November 2024.

