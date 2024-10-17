‘We Are Heartbroken’: Liam Payne’s Family Issues Statement Hours After Former One Direction Band Member’s Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The former One Direction band member, Liam Payne, passed away at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. Hours after the singer’s death, Payne’s family issued a statement wherein they shared that the musician was a funny and brave soul.

After his family’s kind words for the former boy band member, the music industry's celebrities also paid their tributes to the talented young singer.

In their statement, the family shared, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.” The statement further mentioned, "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

As for the singer, the Buenos Aires medic declared Payne died on the spot after he reportedly fell off the third floor. According to the reports, Payne succumbed to his injuries, as he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and other severe wounds.

Alberto Crescenti, one of the officials present at the site of the accident, revealed, “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.” He added, "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

As the news of the singer's death broke, Payne's fans gathered around the hotel where he stayed and paid their respects. As for the family members, the singer is survived by his parents, sisters, and 7-year-old son, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl Cole.

