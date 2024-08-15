Throwback: When Ariana Grande Admitted To Using Lip Fillers And Botox; Said She 'Felt Like Hiding'

Ariana Grande, the talented singer and actress, has been in the public eye for many years. Since she began her career as cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, she has faced a lot of attention and scrutiny about her appearance. As she grew up, she made some personal choices about her look, including Botox and lip fillers.

Once, during an interview, she shared about her experiences with cosmetic procedures like lip fillers and Botox. She opened up about her feelings and beauty and how they have changed with time. Let’s take a closer look at her experience about the same.

A changed relationship with beauty

In the Vogue video, Ariana, now 30, spoke about how her views on beauty have changed. She mentioned starting her career young and how people gave opinions about her appearance. She said, “Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, especially when people have things to say about your appearance, it's really hard to know what's worth hearing and not.”

At that time, she was just 17 years old and felt overwhelmed by the pressure to conform to beauty standards. Throughout her career, Ariana admitted to using makeup as a way to hide her true self. She often wore fuller hair and thicker eyeliner, seeing it as a disguise.

Lip fillers and Botox

Grande opened up about her use of lip fillers and Botox during her beauty journey. “I had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox,” she explained. Grande claimed that she decided to stop these procedures in 2018 because it felt like “too much, and I just felt like hiding, you know?” For a very long time, beauty for her was about hiding me, but now she does not feel the same.

While she appreciated the beauty of makeup, she expressed that now her intentions behind using makeup have changed. “I think as I get older, I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore,” Grande added. Now, she sees makeup as a form of self-expression and focuses on accentuating her natural features rather than hiding behind a mask.

One of the most touching moments was when she spoke about her wish to embrace the aging process. She said, “Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.’” Now, Ariana hopes to see her smile lines deepen as she laughs more in life.

Embracing natural beauty

With time, the Grammy-winning musician has realized that aging can be such a beautiful experience too. Though she is not against cosmetic procedures entirely, she emphasizes personal choices too. During the same interview, she mentioned that in the future, she might start getting something if she wanted.

The singer also mentioned that in the future she may consider a facelift or something. Mainly, she wanted to highlight that it’s important to do everything in life that makes you FEEL beautiful.

Along with this, the singer also acknowledged that many young people, including herself, have turned to injectables and surgeries. She also urged fans not to compare her current body to her past selves. She explained that the version of her body people are comparing it to was actually when she was at her unhealthiest.

Growing up with social media

Growing up in the age of social media, Ariana experienced firsthand how online platforms can affect self-image. Many young people today face the same issue, as social media promotes unrealistic beauty ideals, making it tough to feel good about oneself.

A lot of celebrities opt for these treatments to either enhance their beauty standards or hide aging. But there are very few who have been transparent about doing the same. Some celebrities, like Chrissy Teigen and Cindy Crawford, have opened up about this quite a few times.

