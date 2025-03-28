Chris Hemsworth Regrets Oscars Selfie with Billie Eilish: 'We Will Never Be Friends'; Know What Happened

Chris Hemsworth recently reflected on an awkward moment with Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars. The Avengers: Doomsday star shared the story during a March 26 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, admitting he regretted taking a selfie with the singer.

"I got a photograph with Billie Eilish at the Oscars,” Hemsworth said. “I remember thinking, 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it.'" Despite his hesitation, he still went ahead with the photo for a special reason.

Hemsworth stated that he took the selfie because of his kids. He and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share three children, India, 12, and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, 11, who are fans of Eilish.

"I was like, 'No, my kids are going to love this,'" he said. However, he quickly realized that the decision made him feel more like a fan than a fellow celebrity. He said that the moment he took it, he felt like he went from a work colleague to a fan.

The Thor star then joked about his chances of forming a friendship with the Grammy-winning artist. "We will never be friends, never be best friends," he added.

This wasn’t the first time Chris Hemsworth took photos at high-profile events. At the 2023 Met Gala, he broke the event’s no-selfie rule and admitted to taking “heaps of selfies.”

Hemsworth told E! News at the event in May that he had taken a lot of selfies, joking that he found many on his phone and wondered when he took them, adding that some needed to be deleted.

Hemsworth stated that he and his wife find big award shows new and exciting because they live in Australia and don’t attend many of them.

Speaking about the Met Gala experience, he said it felt different from film-related award shows, stating that the event brought together a diverse mix of people, including athletes, musicians, and artists, which made it a fun night.