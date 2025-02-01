Top 6 Movies Coming to Netflix This February; From Happy Feet to Rambo Last Blood

February is here, and we can't wait to share what's exciting on Netflix! The streaming platform has always surprised us with amazing content, and this February 2025, it has even more surprising and entertaining films for you to enjoy.

Happy Feet

Happy Feet is a classic animated movie that tells the story of a carefree penguin. The movie will be available on February 1. Watch Mumble, the happiest penguin in the world, who may not be able to sing to attract a mate but is gifted with something extraordinary—an incredible talent for tap dancing!





It

In the horror segment, the first installment of It is making its return to the platform. Set in an old town still haunted by the terrifying ghost of a clown, this movie is guaranteed to give you chills and nightmares. If you suffer from coulrophobia, we strongly recommend you don't watch this one alone!

Rambo: Last Blood

Another classic tale featuring the legendary Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo is coming out this month. Join him on an action-packed adventure as he fights behind enemy lines to rescue countless lives.

If you're a fan of high-octane action, complete with fire, mud, blood, and more, this is a movie you won't want to miss!

The Wedding Planner

With a stellar cast featuring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, The Wedding Planner is sure to amaze and fill you with joy.

Do you have a love for romance but still want to laugh? Don’t miss The Wedding Planner, coming this February on Netflix.

Advertisement

Spanglish

Starring Adam Sandler as John Clasky, this movie also features Téa Leoni, Paz Vega, and more. There's no doubt it will be a fun-filled experience!

Space Jam

One of the most beloved movies from our childhood, Space Jam is making a comeback! Relive the classic tale as Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends team up with Michael Jordan to take on an epic challenge.