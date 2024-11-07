Travis Kelce Gushes Over Attending Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis Eras Tour Concert; Says, ‘American Crowds Did Not Disappoint’

Taylor Swift is approaching the end of her Eras Tour concerts, which kicked off in March 2023. As the pop icon performed across the countries, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was present at various venues to support Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player recently attended the Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis, where he cheered for the Grammy-winning singer, and the latter, too, celebrated her boyfriend, who was accompanied by Swift’s mother in the VIP box.

In a podcast conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, the athlete claimed that he wanted to watch Taylor perform “one more time” before the tour ended.

While talking to Jason, the NFL star mentioned that being amongst the American crowds was one hell of an experience. He went on to elaborate, “I’ll tell you what, man, the American crowds, they did not disappoint.”

Kelce further stated, “I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with. I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking.”

In the videos shared by fans on X accounts, Kelce is seen dancing along with Andrea Swift as the Anti-Hero singer performs the song "So High School" during the concert. The Hollywood couple's fans, however, believe that the track was specially composed for Travis.

In another fan video from the venue, Swift customized the lyrics of her song Karma to dedicate it to her boyfriend. The pop icon often switched the words of her songs during the concerts, especially when Kelce had been present.

In his talks further, Kelce revealed he had bumped into one of his fellow athletes and basketball players, Caitlyn Clark. Speaking of Clark, Travis said, “She was into the show for sure. She was there with her mom and a few friends. I think this is, like, her third or fourth show she had been to.” He went on to say, “She’s a Swiftie through and through, man. Loves the show.”

Meanwhile, Taylor performed in Indianapolis for three nights and later directly flew to Kansas to watch her boyfriend play. Swift will perform her last leg of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

